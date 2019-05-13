Scattered Thunderstorms Along Boundary

Scattered showers have developed along a surface boundary that is moving northeast.

While an isolated severe storm or two is possible, the majority of the storms will be just shy of severe criteria with heavy rain and lightning the main risk.

A few more storms will be possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning along this boundary before warm and humid weather returns for the rest of the week.

The next chance for widespread thunderstorms and/or severe weather will be on Saturday of this upcoming weekend.

