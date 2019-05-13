× Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS (THV11) — The state’s second medical marijuana dispensary opened without fanfare over the weekend, a full 18 hours earlier than expected.

Green Springs Medical began selling its product about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate THV11 in Little Rock.

The dispensary began its sales after it resolved an issue with a sales tracking system mandated by the state. Patients arrived late morning and were ready to wait in line overnight before the doors opened early.

It’s the second dispensary to open in Hot Springs. The first, Doctor’s Orders, opened its doors a day earlier and a few miles away.

