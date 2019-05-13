Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Hot Springs

Posted 7:50 am, May 13, 2019, by

Green Springs Medical is the second medical marijuana dispensary to open in the state. (THV11)

HOT SPRINGS (THV11) — The state’s second medical marijuana dispensary opened without fanfare over the weekend, a full 18 hours earlier than expected.

Green Springs Medical began selling its product about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate THV11 in Little Rock.

The dispensary began its sales after it resolved an issue with a sales tracking system mandated by the state. Patients arrived late morning and were ready to wait in line overnight before the doors opened early.

It’s the second dispensary to open in Hot Springs. The first, Doctor’s Orders, opened its doors a day earlier and a few miles away.

Read more from THV11.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.