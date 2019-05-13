× Singer, Comedian Randy Rainbow Coming To Walton Arts Center For One Night Only

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Singer, actor, writer, comedian and satirist Randy Rainbow is coming to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville this December.

Rainbow will appear at the arts center on Dec. 6. He’s best known for his series of political spoofs and song parodies that have been seen by millions across social media. He’s also written for several comedians as well as the cast of NBC’s “Will & Grace,” who asked Rainbow to parody a song for them that they performed at a political fundraiser during the 2016 election.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. Prices range from $48 to $88 plus fees. Reserved parking can also be purchased for the Spring Street deck for $7. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center box office by callign (479) 443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.