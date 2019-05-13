VA2k Walk & Roll Event In Fayetteville Helps Homeless Veterans In Our Area

Posted 5:33 pm, May 13, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It's time to stretch your legs and help homeless veterans.

The 9th annual VA2k Walk and Roll event will be held at the Fayetteville Veterans campus starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday (May 15).

It's a short 1.2 miles walk to promote healthy lifestyles. Those who participate are encouraged to bring donations items such as toiletries for homeless veterans in the Natural State.

"In our area we are in need of toilet paper, paper towels, socks and underwear," said Clinical Dietitian and event organizer Angie Thomas. "We have a special guest Coach Chris Bucknam from the University of Arkansas, he is the men's track coach, is going to come and give a speech and also walk with us and we`d like to invite everyone to attend."

This is a national event and in 2018 more than 23,000 VA employees, veterans and community members from around the country participated. Over $379,000 worth of goods were donated to help homeless veterans.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.