× Work Underway On $100 Million Expansion At Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Construction is now underway on a $100 million expansion at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

The expansion was announced shortly after Arkansas voters in November legalized casino gambling at four sites in the state, including Oaklawn. The planned expansion includes adding a hotel, an event center, and an additional 28,000 square feet (2,600 square meters) in the casino area.

The Arkansas Racing Commission approved casino licenses March 23 for Oaklawn and for Southland Gaming and Racing at West Memphis.

Oaklawn spokeswoman Jennifer Hoyt tells The Sentinel-Record that work on the expansion began shortly after the end of the live racing season earlier this month. The project is expected to be complete before the start of next year’s live racing season.