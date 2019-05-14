Arkansas Girl Recovering, Family Wants Justice After Truck Drove Into Home

OSCEOLA, Ark. (WREG)— A Mississippi County family is making an incredible recovery after a truck smashed into their home while they slept, pinning their six-year-old daughter to the wall while her father was stuck under the truck.

Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with leaving the scene of an accident after the horrific wreck in early March.

WREG has followed the Enmon family’s journey of recovery, and talked to them about their new fight ahead.

A month after getting out of the hospital, six-year-old Faith Enmon played in the front yard of a relative’s Keiser, Arkansas home recently.

She was laughing, being the little girl she is supposed to be. She says some of her favorite activities include digging holes and playing games on a phone.

Her mother, Patches, is brought to tears thinking about what the family has been through. Back in early March in the middle of the night a large white pickup truck slammed through their Mississippi County home while they were sleeping.

Faith was pinned to a wall. Her father was trapped too.

“I couldn’t find her at first,” Patches said. “I seen my husband crawl out from under the bed. He was scalped on one side. And then I find her and she’s pinned between the front of the truck and the bedroom wall.”

Patches was able to remove her daughter and call 911.

“She had started throwing up blood and she had started telling us she was cold,” she said. “She wanted to go to sleep.”

Patches says there was a time she didn’t think her daughter or husband would survive.

“I thought I was, I thought I had lost both of them.”

Faith says she doesn’t remember the accident.

“My mom always said, ‘Stay awake,’” she said.

The man deputies say was behind the wheel is 26-year-old Dylan Bryeans.

“I mean we’re face to face basically,” Patches recalled. “He’s sitting right in my house and I asked him to help me and he said ugly words and next thing I know he takes off and leaves. It makes me sick to my stomach to think of how a human being could do that and not help.”

Deputies found Bryeans hours later walking down the street.

He was arrested on multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, which is a felony.

Faith is now recovering. She plays with her new puppy is looking forward to her upcoming seventh birthday.

However, the family knows there is a long road ahead of them. Faith’s mother said they’re dealing with mountains of medical bills.

“It’s a struggle,” she said. “She had a skull fracture and it messed up the main artery in her neck so it shot off blood clots to her brain caused her to have a stroke.”

Before the accident Fatih had an upper respiratory infection. The break in her face caused the infection to get down to the spine and cause spinal meningitis, he mom said.

She’s suffered permanent damage to her eyes — they’ve crossed and she sees double in one.

“They’re gonna try and do surgery to see if it will correct it,” Patches said.

Across town, Cary Enmon, Faith’s father, was working on a tractor around the clock.

“Probably 60, 70, 80 hours a week but you know the bills never stop coming,” he said.

He too suffered horrific injuries, and had at least 75 staples in his head. He was bruised, bandaged and broken.

“Had a broke nose, my arm was swollen up real big here,” he said.

Today, healing, he showed us his scars. He was almost unrecognizable the last time we spoke.

“When I looked in the mirror that night I said, ‘There is no way I will be right again.’”

Right again physically, but even the man who has made it a point to climb back up in a tractor can’t help but get emotional.

“It’s tough, I don’t know what we did to deserve this,” he said through tears. “I thought I was going to lose (Faith).”

Their former home off a county road outside Osceola is now partly covered with a tarp, and is unlivable. They stay with family.

The Enmons credit family, friends and their faith in God for helping them.

“He had his arms wrapped around my family that night,” Patches said.

But they say they don’t want Bryeans to hurt another family.

“He deserves to sit in jail for what he’s done,” Patches said. “I mean, it shouldn’t be just a slap on the wrist and him walk away with nothing.”

WREG has been to Bryeans’ home several times to try to get his side of the story. We have also left a note for him requesting to speak to him but we have not heard back.

Attorneys with the District Attorney’s Office say Bryeans is now in rehab in Pennsylvania. He is set to be in court at the end of the month.

“It would’ve been different if he had helped me,” Patches said.

“He needs to pay for what he did,” Cary said.

Bryeans’ next court date is set for May 15.

He is not charged with driving under the influence. Deputies did not find him until hours after the crash.

But his felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury carries a range of punishment of up to six years in prison. He’s also looking at two other driving violations.