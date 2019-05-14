Fort Smith Welcomes First Ever Female Fire Captain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith has its first ever female fire captain.

Lisa Johnson was promoted this week to that rank. She has been with the department since 2003.

"Actually I had never thought about being a firefighter, I was on a different path going to college, and it was suggested to me, and the more I learned about it, the more I found out about it, the more I thought, that's something I want to do, and I am extremely glad that I did," Johnson told 5NEWS.

Not only is Johnson the first captain, but she was also the first female driver, and the second female ever in the department.

"If maybe there is a young woman out there that hasn't thought of it like I hadn't thought of it, it might be an option for her," Johnson said.