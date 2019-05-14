Fort Smith Welcomes First Ever Female Fire Captain

Posted 8:41 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57AM, May 15, 2019

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith has its first ever female fire captain.

Lisa Johnson was promoted this week to that rank. She has been with the department since 2003.

"Actually I had never thought about being a firefighter, I was on a different path going to college, and it was suggested to me, and the more I learned about it, the more I found out about it, the more I thought, that's something I want to do, and I am extremely glad that I did," Johnson told 5NEWS.

Not only is Johnson the first captain, but she was also the first female driver, and the second female ever in the department.

"If maybe there is a young woman out there that hasn't thought of it like I hadn't thought of it, it might be an option for her," Johnson said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.