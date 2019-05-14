Georgia-Pacific Plant In Muskogee Catches Fire After Forklift Explodes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFSM) — Authorities say there has been a massive explosion at a paper plant in north-central Oklahoma, and the structure was still on fire hours later.

The fire at the Georgia-Pacific plant started late Monday (May 14) in Muskogee, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa. The Muskogee Fire Department chief said the building had been evacuated, everyone was accounted for and there were "minimal" injuries. No one was killed.

Every available fire truck was on the scene, said fire Chief Mike O'Dell. He said Georgia-Pacific's own fire brigade responded first, then contacted the Muskogee Fire Department for assistance.

"There was a propane-powered forklift that caught on fire, and they tried to extinguish it by hand and were unable to," O'Dell said. "They determined it was getting out of control, and they left, and it exploded."

By 5 a.m., the fire was under control and was contained to one building, though parts of the building were still burning. The fire is still under investigation.

Authorities are asking that the public stay away from the scene as first responders work.

About 1,000 work at the plant, officials said.