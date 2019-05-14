× Havertys Hutches Recalled Because Of Injury Hazard

(KFSM) — A style of hutch sold at Havertys furniture stores has been recalled because of an injury hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the top shelf of the hutch can fall, which poses an injury hazard to consumers.

The product is the Beckley Entertainment Hutch with a weathered charcoal finish or a dovetail gray finish. The hutch can hold an 80-inch television and has an open shelf above and drawers underneath the TV space. The hutch is 69 inches wide and 56 inches tall and has the SKU number on the back. The weathered charcoal SKU is 0-4000-3197, and the dovetail SKU is 0-4000-3538.

The products were sold at Havertys nationwide from January 2016 to February 2019 for about $1,500.

Havertys has received 12 reports of the top shelf falling and two minor injuries.

Consumers with this product can call Havertys toll free at 888-428-3789 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or visit www.havertys.com and click on “Beckley Hutch” at the bottom of the page under Customer Service for more information.