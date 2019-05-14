Incredible Before And After Videos Of Powerful Healing Treatment For Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The same stem cell treatments that have revolutionized human healthcare are now are giving elderly and injured pets a new 'leash' on life.

“How they come in and after the treatment is phenomenal,” said Dr. Carmen Petti. “They’re not limping anymore, not lame anymore.”

Dr. Petti is one of the first, and one of only a handful of veterinarians in Northeast Ohio performing the procedures.

The treatment has produced incredible results on some skin conditions, osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia, ligament damage and/or cartilage injuries.

It’s also being tested on numerous other ailments and diseases.

She says, in one study, that followed 155 dogs they saw 99% improvement.

During the procedure, which takes about 30 minutes, doctors harvest two to three tablespoons of fat from the animal.

Dr. Petti says adipose tissue is loaded with high regenerative stem cells.

“They get put under anesthesia and from there we make an incision in the abdomen, and we take fat that’s right under the umbilical,” said Dr. Petti. “The fat then gets activated through a special process so stem cells are able to divide and become something else."

The stem cells are then re-injected in the problem joint or re-introduced through an IV.

Leftover or remaining stem cells are then sent to MediVet Biologics in Kentucky to be cryogenically stored until they are needed again for another treatment.

According to a spokesperson, MediVet is a global leader in veterinary regenerative medicine and biological solutions with a long history of helping animals using stem cells and groundbreaking procedures.