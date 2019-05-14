Monument Trails Coming To Arkansas State Parks Starting In June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Monument Trails, a multimillion-dollar project that brings together destination mountain biking trails and architecture, art and nature, will open in several Arkansas State Parks starting this summer.

Monument Trails will begin at Hobbs State Park Conservation Area near Rogers in June, according to a news release from the new nonprofit Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation (APRF). The foundation is teaming up with Arkansas State Parks to build several trails throughout the state.

Monument Trails will be built for bikers and hikers of all age and skill levels. They're designed to give users a way to engage with nature through biking, camping, fishing and hiking. They will also establish purpose-built stopping points and installations highlighting the state parks' natural beauty.

“The Monument Trails are designed with an entire family in mind. The simple goal is to provide an unforgettable experience along the trail that will inspire you to seek, find and discover our state and build a sense of pride and appreciation,” said Suzanne Grobmyer, executive director of the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation. “The Monument Trails are going to change the dynamic for communities across the state by improving quality of life and creating new economic activity.”

The Monument Trails project is a product of the APRF and is funded through private donations and grants, including a $2 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation, which has supported development of the first trail at Hobbs State Park.

Work is underway to develop more trails throughout the state, including trail systems in Devil's Den State Park near Winslow, Mount Nebo State Park near Dardanelle and Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Little Rock.

The trails will include purpose-built art or architectural features, special camping features and viewing areas on some of the most scenic vistas.

More information on the APRF is available here, and donations to future Monument Trials can be found here.