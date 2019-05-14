No Jackpot Winner After Mega Millions Drawing Delayed Due To Technical Issues

Posted 10:42 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39AM, May 15, 2019



(KFSM) — A technical issue delayed the drawing of the May 14 Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night, but it didn’t change the outcome — no one won the big jackpot, which now tops $300 million.

“Due to technical difficulties, tonight’s drawing has been temporarily halted. Once the malfunction is corrected, the drawing will continue under supervision of the auditor,” a statement from Mega Millions said Tuesday night (May 14).

The drawing took place later in the evening, and the numbers were posted to the Mega Millions website.

The winning numbers are 11, 59, 66, 67, 68 with a Mega Ball number of 18. The Megaplier was 4.

There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot climbs to $339 million for the next drawing on Friday (May 17). You can see that drawing during your 5NEWS at 10 on Channel 5.

