Razorbacks DL Briston Guidry Retires Due To Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Briston Guidry will best be remembered for recovering a fumble for a touchdown against Mississippi State and that will be the final memory for Arkansas fans as the defensive lineman announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Guidry, who made the announcement on Twitter, cited seven knee surgeries as the reason he is stepping away from the game of football.

In his three years with the Razorbacks, including a redshirt season in 2016, Guidry registered 22 total tackles, six stops for a loss and recovered three fumbles. Two of those fumble recoveries resulted in touchdowns, including one against Eastern Illinois in the 2018 season opener.

With the retirement of Guidry, Arkansas still has 17 defensive linemen listed on their roster including seniors McTelvin Agim, Dorian Gerald, Gabe Richardson and TJ Smith.