Sound Room Music Venue In Fort Smith Getting New Name

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Sound Room music venue on Garrison Ave. in Downtown Fort Smith is not only changing owners but is also getting a new name.

The venue will soon be known as The Majestic.

Developers say the structure will stay the same, but there will be a lot of other changes on the inside. The changes include a complete renovation of the stage.

There is no word yet on how much the renovations will cost, but it should be back open for business at the end of July.

The company released the following statement on the venue's Facebook page.