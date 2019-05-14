Sound Room Music Venue In Fort Smith Getting New Name

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Sound Room music venue on Garrison Ave. in Downtown Fort Smith is not only changing owners but is also getting a new name.
The venue will soon be known as The Majestic.
Developers say the structure will stay the same, but there will be a lot of other changes on the inside. The changes include a complete renovation of the stage.
There is no word yet on how much the renovations will cost, but it should be back open for business at the end of July.
The company released the following statement on the venue's Facebook page.
"News travels quickly, but often times not accurately. For this reason, we felt it prudent to personally announce.....
After being for sale approximately one year, we are happy to announce the venue has officially sold, changing ownership late this afternoon.
As many of you know, we purchased the venue from Bill Neumeier in May 2016. The ultimate goal was to breathe life back into one of Fort Smith’s all time favorite music venues and the former location to Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden, now located at 424 Garrison Avenue. We had big shoes to fill. Yet, Fort Smith rose to the occasion and soon after The Sound Room was open and rocking.
Almost three years into it and well before the passing of Bill, we elected to sell the venue. The sell was not forced or necessary, nor was it based on the loss of Bill. Rather, it was a business decision on our behalf, no one else’s. Hence, today’s changing of the guard.
Rest assured Fort Smith, downtown is set on course for another amazing and exciting venue. Our understanding is renovations will soon be under way with “The Majestic”, set to open late July. Without doubt, we leave you in the hands of exceptionally well experienced people, who know the music industry and truly value Fort Smith and all its potential. You’re going to love it!
To our patrons, we say thank you! To our staff, who have worked endless hours these past few years, you are genuinely appreciated. We wish you the very best. Most of all, we wish the new owners of the venue much success! Cheers to downtown Fort Smith!"