The Charlie Daniels Band To Perform At Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. —The band behind “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” will be performing at the Qualla Ballroom stage inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on June 6.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the Cherokee Casino’s website and at the hotel front desk.

Daniels, now 81, began his career with the bluegrass band Misty Mountain Boys. He then made his name in Nashville as a songwriter, session musician and music producer. His first Top 10 hit came in 1972 with “Uneasy Rider,” then forming the Charlie Daniels Band.

The band then recorded with several memorable hits like “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and, their signature, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” The bands most famous track won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979, along with the County Music Awards’ Single of the Year.

Daniels went on to release a Christian album, plus a children’s album titled “By The Light of The Moon: Campfire Songs and Cowboy Tunes.”

Click here for more information on Daniels.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs.