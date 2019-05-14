Trader Joe’s Confirms It’s Looking At Little Rock Locations

Trader Joe’s confirmed Tuesday that the grocery chain has looked at locations in Little Rock this year.

Company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said she could not provide further details. But she added that the California-based company is constantly traveling around the country scouting new locations.

As of Tuesday, no permits had been filed in Little Rock.

The food blog first reported that Trader Joe’s could be coming to the city.

Fans of the grocery chain in Arkansas have been asking for years that it come to the state. The chain focuses on its own Trader Joe’s brand products, many of which have a cult-like following. A Facebook group named “Bring Trader Joe’s to Little Rock, AR” has been in place since October 2012.

There are currently 474 stores nationwide in 43 states and in Washington, D.C.