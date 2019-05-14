Volunteer Organization Looking To Help Those Who Need Lawn Care Help In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Believe in Fort Smith, a volunteer organization, is looking to help those who can't take care of their lawns this year.

In a post to Facebook, Believe in Fort Smith asked the public to nominate members of the community to receive lawn care from a group of volunteers.

They are asking that you nominate someone who truly needs the help, like an elderly or disabled neighbor.

The president of Believe in Fort Smith says the project is about more than helping people, and he looks forward to doing what he can to make a difference.

It's something new, it's a little risky, but it's something that we saw a need for. There is a lot of elderly people in the city they need help, and there's not anyone to help them, so Believe in Fort Smith wants to get up there, and we are going to mow their yards going to trim them up, make them look good and make them presentable again for the community," Marcus Thompson said.

The deadline to send the information to Believe in Fort Smith is Saturday. You send them through the Believe in Fort Smith Facebook page.