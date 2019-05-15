Cabot Officially Ends Ban On Pit Bull Ownership

New rules on pit bull ownership in Cabot go into effect today.

The city’s animal shelter said dogs that are considered pit bull breeds, as defined within the city will be allowed to reside in the city under certain rules. The breed will be subject to a registration process on the

As part of the registration process, all dogs classified as pit bulls within the city limits will need an annual permit. That costs the owner a $150 fee.

Other stipulations include pit bulls being up to date on vaccines, being microchipped, having a photo taken of the dog with its owner, and more.

Cabot’s website has a list of all the requirement for Pit Bull permits and the registration process. For more information on the process,