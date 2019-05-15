First Look At Additions to Fort Smith Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--We are finally getting the chance to see plans for renovations and additions at two Fort Smith Public Schools.

The improvements made possible by the voters who approved a millage last year.

"We are really excited to see some of the ideas that are coming out of those campus committees, and we think our stakeholders, our residents, our students are going to be thrilled to have access to those facilities," said Doug Brubaker, Fort Smith Schools Superintendent

Northside High School will be adding a freshman center to the front of the existing building that will add more classroom and learning space.

What is just a parking lot now will soon be home to the championship-winning grizzlies.

A brand new competition gym would be built that can seat up to 2,500 people.

"We really want the public to know that the investment that they made in their kids and in their community is beginning to pay dividends and will continue to in years to come, " said Brubaker.

On the other side of the city, Southside High School will be getting similar treatment.

A new gym will eventually stand on land covered by grass, and freshman will have their own building.

"I've worked in a lot of different places, and I`ve just never seen the level of community support like we have here for our schools," said Brubaker.

Five campuses will be getting security upgrades this summer.

Construction on the additions to Northside and Southside high school is expected to begin in the fall of 2020 and completed sometime in 2021.