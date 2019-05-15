× Forbes Names Bella Vista As One Of The Best Places To Retire

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Bella Vista was recently named one of the best places in the United States to retire by Forbes magazine.

Locations were ranked based on affordability, quality of retirement living, economic prospects, doctors per capita, crime rate and other factors.

According to the Forbes ranking, the magazine found good air quality, warm climate, the many lakes, the low crime rate and the good economy among the pluses. It also noted the city had “adequate doctors per capita” and no state income tax on Social Security and up to $6,000 of other retirement income per person.

The only con? “Not very walkable.” Perhaps, but those tall, wooded hills and lake-filled valleys are still a draw to many. Others may like the median home price being below $200,000. Forbes reports the median home price in Bella Vista to be $171,000.

This is the second year in a row the city has made the list.

