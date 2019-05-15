Silver Alert Requested For Missing Fort Smith Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a woman they say has been missing for three days.

Police say, Constance Lorene Gaines, 66, was reported missing by her family. They say Gaines was living with her son and his girlfriend but on May 12 she left and took what personal items she had with her.

The family says they are concerned due to Gaines' dementia-like symptoms.

Police say she was last seen wearing a white jacket, a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information you're asked to notify Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5100.