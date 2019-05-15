Greenwood Going For Bogle Bounce Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greenwood (KFSM) - Greenwood softball knows what to means to take the field at Bogle Park. Senior Mariah Hamilton remembers.

"You get a feeling that you’ve never got before. You get a feeling that you need to play the best game of your life, and you need to leave it all out on the field."

Two years ago, the Bulldogs lost on that field. Junior Angela Price wasn't yet on the team, but, she's been filled in

"It is like a chilling, excitement type thing when you get there."

Senior Karli Fisher thinks the 2017 loss drives this year's team

"It gives us a new perspective, going in after having done that, makes me want to win even more than the first time we were there."

For the two seniors left on the team, there’s nowhere they’d rather see their careers come to an end, says Hamilton

"This Friday is the last game that we will ever play, and it’s a state championship. It’s a feeling like, it’s really surreal, cause it’s crazy to think that it’s coming to an end, but at the same time it’s a state championship, so we need to play with our best ability that we have."

"It won’t hit me until we’re there, either winning it hopefully, or the worst happens and I cry a bunch," laughs Fisher.

The opponent is familiar. It was Sheridan who beat the Bulldogs in 2017; in fact, it the Yellow Jackets have won every state title since 2015, when they lost to Greenwood. For the Bulldogs, the matchup felt inevitable.

"We kind of knew, if it’s gonna be anyone it was gonna be Sheridan," says Fisher.

Hamilton agrees.

"Like it’s meant to be, like we were meant to play them again."

"I think it’s a sign, like it’s time for them to lose,' adds a laughing Price.

The Bulldogs get their shot Friday at 12:30, right back at Bogle Park.