× Iowa Guard Isaiah Moss To Transfer To Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman turned Nevada into a national power by using transfer players and his formula is starting to take shape with the Razorbacks.

Iowa guard Isaiah Moss announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he’ll transfer to play for Arkansas and will be eligible immediately for his senior season.

C O M M I T T E D 🐗 pic.twitter.com/eK1PTDcM9u — isaiah moss (@imoss38) May 16, 2019

Moss averaged 9.2 points per game last season for the Hawkeyes as he shot 42 percent from 3-point range and started all 35 games for a team that reached the NCAA Tournament. Moss added 2.9 rebounds and just less than two assists per contest.

Arkansas has added three transfers since Musselman was hired. Cal forward and Little Rock native Connor Vanover announced earlier on Wednesday he’s transferring to play for the Razorbacks while Jeantal Cylla was the first player to transfer in for Musselman.