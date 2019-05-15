× Little Rock Native Connor Vanover To Transfer To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Connor Vanover stands out in a crowd and now the former Baptist Prep standout will play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Vanover, who stands 7-foot-3, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s transferring to play for his home state school. Vanover led the Eagles to back-to-back 4A state championships during his time with the Little Rock based private school.

Excited for the next step in my journey to help me grow and fulfill my dreams. I am grateful and blessed to have the opportunity be an Arkansas Razorback. I’m Coming Home!! WPS!! @RazorbackMBB @EricPMusselman pic.twitter.com/iZT34YRpci — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 15, 2019

Vanover spent his freshman season at the University of California where he averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while logging 17.5 minutes per game for the Bears. Late in the season, Vanover saw his minutes and production climb and poured in a career high 24 points in the next to last game of the season against Stanford.

“Connor has tremendous upside,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “He is an incredibly unique player. At 7-3, he can stretch the floor offensively by shooting the 3-pointer and be a rim-protecting shot blocker on the defensive end.”

Multiple reports state that Vanover will request a waiver to become eligible to play immediately for the Razorbacks. If that is not granted, Vanover would have to sit out the 2019-20 season and then have three years of eligibility remaining.

According to @HogStats on Twitter, Vanover will become the tallest player in Arkansas basketball history and just the sixth Razorback to stand 7-foot or taller.

Despite his size, Vanover possesses range as he shot 35 percent from 3-point territory, hitting 27-of-76 from long distance. Vanover’s older brother, Brandon, will be a junior next season at the University of Central Arkansas and stands 7-feet tall as well. Vanover’s mother, Robyn, played college basketball at Arkansas.