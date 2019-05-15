Missouri Man Who Prompted Three-Hour Standoff Gets 5 Years In Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A Missouri man who prompted a three-hour standoff with sheriff's deputies was sentenced to five years in prison for felony drug and gun charges.

Kenneth Allen Farr, 37, of Pineville, Mo., pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Judge Brad Karren also gave Farr a six-year suspended sentence set to begin when Farr is released from the state Department of Correction.

Farr received credit for 87 days served in the county jail. He owes more than $1,500 in fines and court fees.

Prosecutors noted several aggravating factors in Farr's case, including that he has a "serious prior record ... persistent criminal misconduct while under supervision (and) persistent involvement in similar criminal offenses," according to court documents.

Farr was on probation in January when the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a man barricaded inside a mobile home near Cemetery Road and U.S. 62.

A caller initially notified authorities after finding a gun in the home's mailbox. Farr ran inside the trailer and barricaded the entrance before deputies were able to speak with him.

Farr spent three hours inside the trailer before surrendering. No one was injured in the standoff.