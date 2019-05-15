Missouri School Employee Says CBD Oil Caused Her To Fail Drug Test, Lose Job

EUREKA, Mo. - A Rockwood School District Employee says she is out of a job after CBD oil caused her to fail a drug screening.

Lorraine Jeffries, who worked as a school bus monitor for the district, said her doctor recommended she take CBD oil for her joint pains. She said she purchased the "Pure Kana" CBD online.

Jeffries' doctor, who recommended she take CBD oil said in a letter, "in order to avoid overly toxic prescription medications I often recommend trying CBD oils as an alternative therapeutic measure."

He also warned, "because CBD oil is unregulated, it can sometimes contain enough THC to result in a positive drug screen."

Jeffries said she has never smoked marijuana in her life and was shocked to learn she failed the drug test.

In a letter from the school district to Jeffries, it said she is being placed on unpaid leave.

KTVI reached out to the school district and received this statement:

"Lorraine Jeffries resigned from Rockwood School District. She was hired by Rockwood on June 1, 2016. As a public school district, we are not able to comment on personnel issues. It’s important to note that during any investigation it is our Rockwood standard practice to not allow individuals on our school district campuses." - Dr. Eric Knost, Rockwood Superintendent"

Jeffries had been with the district for several years but said she had been a school bus monitor for more than a decade.