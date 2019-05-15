Not So Sweet: Semi Hauling 41,000 Pounds Of Honey Spills Across Interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. (WGN) — Talk about your sticky situations.

A semi hauling 41,000 pounds of amber honey rolled over on eastbound Interstate 80/94 at Calumet Avenue in Hammond, causing massive traffic backups during the Wednesday morning commute.

Three eastbound lanes were closed for cleanup, backing up traffic for miles. But Indiana State Police said there were also westbound delays "because of 'gawkers.'"

About 6 a.m. the semi was coming onto eastbound I-80/94 from Calumet Avenue when his front axle broke, causing the driver to lose control and roll over. In addition to leaking honey, the truck also leaked diesel fuel because the driver had just refueled.

The driver was not injured in the incident.