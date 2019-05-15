Oreo Introduces Five New Flavors For Summer

(KFSM) — Oreo has a sweet treat — or five — for consumers this summer.

The cookie maker is dropping five new flavors this summer, with plans to release one every month.

The first one to hit store shelves will be an Oreo with the flavor of that classic campfire treat, S’mores.

Coffee lovers will want to check out the Oreo Thins Latte-flavored cookies.

For space fans, Oreo will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing this summer with the release of the Marshmallow Moon Oreos, complete with a glow-in-the-dark packaging.

For the 4th of July, Oreo will celebrate with the flavor of a favorite summer treat, Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream from Baskin Robbins.

Finally, as fall approaches and summer comes to a close, Oreo lovers can indulge in a favorite fall flavor, maple. The Maple Creme Oreos are expected to be available starting in late August.