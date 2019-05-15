× Perico Qualifies For NCAA Championship; Hogs Falter On Final Day

Arkansas Sports Information

AUSTIN, Texas – Arkansas freshman Julian Perico tied for sixth with a 54-hole, 3-under-par score of 210 (67-72-71) at the NCAA Austin Regional and will advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, hosted by Arkansas at Blessings Golf Club.

Perico was the highest placing individual not on an advancing team to earn his berth. The last time a Razorback advanced to the NCAA Championship as an individual was two years ago when then freshman Mason Overstreet finished sixth at the Baton Rouge Regional. He would eventually finish national runner-up. Razorback R.H. Sikes won the 1963 NCAA Championship as an individual.

As a team, Arkansas finished sixth and just missed its chance to compete at the NCAA Championships as the top five teams from each Regional advance to the Championships. Host Texas won the Austin Regional with a -25-under-par score of 827, followed by TCU (847), Clemson (851), Pepperdine (858) and Southern Carolina (860). Arkansas entered the day in fifth place but shot a final round 292 to finish with a 54-hole total of 865.

On Wednesday, Perico had three bogeys and three birdies for his final-round 71. He edged McNeese State’s Blake Elliott, who is ranked 21st in the nation, by one shot to secure the lone spot for an individual to advance from the Austin Regional.

Overstreet tallied his second career top 20 finish at an NCAA Regional and recorded his 19th career to 20 (41 career events played). The junior finished 17th with a score of 215 (74-69-72).

William Buhl finished inside the top 25 for a second straight year. The junior, who was 18th last season, tied for 25th with a three-day total of 218 (71-73-74). Buhl led the field with 42 pars over 54 holes. Tyson Reeder was third in the field with 39 pars. He tied for 42nd with a score of 223 (70-77-76). Luis Garza rounded out the Razorback quintet by placing 52nd (tied) with a three-round tally of 227 (74-78-75).