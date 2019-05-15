× Rogers Man Gets 30 Years For Killing Former Boyfriend

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his former boyfriend last year.

Don Paul Yates, 54, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Judge Robin Green also gave Yates a 10-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction. Yates received credit for 224 days served in the county jail.

Green agreed to reduce Yates’ initial charge of capital murder, which is punishable by a life sentence or the death penalty.

Prosecutors noted that the victim’s family agreed with the plea deal.

Rogers police arrested Yates in September 2018 after finding the body of Patrick Quinley, 58, during a welfare check.

Police tracked Yates to Fulton County, where he was arrested.

Yates’ brother, Ralph, said they left Salem with a Budget rental truck to get Quinley’s pickup in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ralph Yates said his brother kept asking to check the news in a town that started with an “R,” and at one point said “they found the body,” according to the affidavit.

Police found Quinley’s pickup at Ralph Yates’ house, along with some bloody clothing. Quinley’s wallet and iPhone were recovered as well.