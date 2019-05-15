Ronnie Floyd’s Last Service Will Be Held At Bud Walton Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Cross Church of Northwest Arkansas will be hosting Dr. Ronnie Floyd's last service at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The service will be held on Sunday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Bud Walton Arena. All four church campuses will gather for the service and doors open at 8:30 a.m.

This will be the first time Cross Church has come together in one place for one service. The service is expected to end at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday's event will usher in the new leadership for the church, Senior Pastor Dr. Nick Floyd. Nick has served as Fayetteville teaching pastor for the past 8 years.

Ronnie Floyd stepped down as senior pastor to accept a position as executive committee president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

