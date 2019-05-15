× Schlinker Steps Down, Headley Returns To Sidelines For Lavaca

LAVACA (KFSM) – Brian Schlinker led Lavaca to the playoffs in three of his four seasons as the Golden Arrows coach but now he’s off to a new challenge and a familiar face will replace him on the sidelines.

After fours years as the head coach, Schlinker has stepped down to join the Van Buren school district as the coach at Northridge Junior High. Lavaca athletics director and former head coach Mark Headley will return as head coach for the Arrows. Headley also serves as the Golden Arrows’ baseball coach.

“Brian has done a great job for us,” Headley said. “He was with me for five years and took over the program. I know the kids will miss him but we’re going to get to work and continue to try to get better.”

Schlinker posted an 18-24 record at Lavaca with four trips to the postseason and a pair of winning records with the school. Lavaca dropped to class 2A at the start of the 2016 season but the Golden Arrows will move back up to 3A next year, the 2020 football campaign.

Headley saw plenty of success as the Arrows head coach as he went 84-60 from 2002-2014, posted back to back nine win seasons and reached the 2008 state semifinals.

“I’m excited about it. I just love football,” Headley said. “Football was one of my first loves. Just the physicality of it and getting to be around young men and watch them grow.”

Lavaca went 4-6 in 2018 and lost to Conway Christian in the first round of the 2A playoffs.