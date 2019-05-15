Students Learn About Weather And Science At ‘Education Day’ Field Trip At Arvest Ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — It’s almost summer break but before school is out area kids are getting in one last field trip.

The theme of the final education day of the school year was weather and science.

5NEWS Meteorologists’ Matt Standridge and Sabrina Bates spoke with the kids, teaching them about thunderstorms and how to spot a storm cloud.

General manager Justin Cole says the memories made here at Education Day will stay with the kids as they grow up.

“I did this when I was a kid, I grew up in the northeast and I remember going to games, I think now that we can do this for the local kids, you get to come out with all your friends near the end of the school year I hope it’s something they’ll always remember and continue to want to come out and enjoy the games,” Cole said.

Cole says this is the most popular Education Day of the year and more than 7,000 tickets were given to area schools.