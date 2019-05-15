Two Poteau Residents, Including Former Councilman, Sentenced For Drug Crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. —Two people from Poteau, one a former city councilman, have been sentenced on charges of drug conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Oklahoma.

Joe David White, age 58, and Lacie Marie Fox, aka Laci Marie Noah, age 27, were both sentenced by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on Wednesday (May 15).

David White was arrested in Northern California In 2018 on four counts of felony distributing methamphetamine and one count of a felony drug conspiracy. He was also arrested following a traffic stop in August of 2017 on an outstanding warrant out of Heavener, Oklahoma for failure to appear and pay a fine.

Following White's arrest, Fox was indicted.

The indictment against the two stated that from 2015-2017 the pair knowingly and intentionally distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in eastern Oklahoma. The charges arose from an investigation by the Poteau Police Department, the District 16 Narcotics Task Force, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

White and Fox entered guilty pleas following their arrest.

On Wednesday, White was sentenced to 151 months imprisonment and 4 years of supervised release, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Fox was sentenced to 70 months’ imprisonment and 4 years of supervised release.

“Methamphetamine dealers deliver tragedy to communities along with the poison they sell for profit. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is proud to partner with state and local agencies, as we did here, to make a positive impact in Eastern Oklahoma by eliminating a distribution source," Kuester said.