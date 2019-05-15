Window Washers Rescued After Being Trapped On Lift At Devon Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews rescued two people trapped on a lift in downtown Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the Devon Tower around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people, believed to be window washers, were on the lift when it became loose and started swinging out of control. Our Oklahoma City affiliate, KFOR, showed video of the lift swinging wildly.

The lift did hit part of the building, breaking glass.

The two people were rescued around 8:30 a.m. and are safe, fire officials say.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as roads may be shut down.