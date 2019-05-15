26-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing Out Of Yell County Found And Is Safe

The Yell County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help in locating a woman who had been missing since May 12. Late Wednesday night (May 15), they reported that she had been found and is safe.

Dianna Lynn Steward, 26, was last seen on Sunday at her home near Mount George, Arkansas.

Steward is described as 5’6″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Sheriff’s investigators did not say where or exactly when Steward had been found. They announced in a Facebook post that she had been located.