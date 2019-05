(KFSM) — Your taste buds could win you $10,000.

Pringles is giving $10,000 to whoever can guess the new mystery flavor.

The mystery flavored Pringles will be available at Walgreens until July 30, 2019, but you have until August 2019 to enter the contest.

All you have to do is try the new snack, send in your receipt and enter your guess online. You can enter one time every day until the contest is over.

