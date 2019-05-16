Adventure Arkansas: Horseback Riding At Horseshoe Canyon Ranch

With summer almost here, many families are looking for nearby vacation places. Look no further than Horseshoe Canyon Ranch.

The dude ranch in Jasper, Arkansas has plenty of outdoor activities to try, including horseback riding! Meteorologist Sabrina Bates hits the trails for this week’s Adventure Arkansas.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The riding trails are unique with rugged terrain, creeks, and nearby sandstone bluffs.

In order to ride at the ranch, you must stay overnight. For more information, click here.

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru