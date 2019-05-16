× Errors, Big Inning Dooms Arkansas Softball In Regional Opener

STILLWATER (KFSM) – Arkansas and Tulsa are no strangers to one another on the softball field. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, the Golden Hurricane have figured out a recipe for success.

Arkansas committed five errors and saw Tulsa erupt for five runs in the seventh inning, all unearned, as the Golden Hurricane posted a 5-0 to advance to the winner’s bracket of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks will face the loser of tonight’s Oklahoma State vs BYU contest on Friday at 2:30 pm. Arkansas will have to win four straight games to keep their season alive.

The Razorbacks (38-19) had chances to break a scoreless tie in both the fourth and fifth innings but left a combined five runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fourth.

Tulsa starting pitcher Chenise Delce threw a complete game shutout and allowed just five hits while striking out nine. Autumn Storms was handed the loss despite not allowing an earned run on eight hits and struck out six.