FDA: Tattoo Inks Contaminated With Potentially Harmful Bacteria Recalled

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a warning for anyone who may have recently gotten a tattoo or is planning on getting one soon.

Six kinds of tattoo inks were recalled Wednesday (May 15) after recent inspections found bacteria that could be harmful to human health.

The following tattoo inks have been recalled:

All lots of Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks, manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics

Lots 12024090 and 12026090 of Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink, made by Dynamic Color Inc

Lot 10.19.18 of Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink, manufactured by Color Art Inc.

The FDA says the bacteria in ink could lead to infection and severe health injuries if injected into the skin.

If infected, symptoms could include rashes or lesions with red papules in the area of the tattoo.

The FDA says anyone who has gotten or plans to get a tattoo should contact their tattoo artist or studio to find out the type of ink they use. They are working to remove the contaminated products from the market.