Hall Of Fame Wrestler ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair Rushed To Hospital With ‘Serious’ Medical Issue, TMZ Reports

Posted 12:51 pm, May 16, 2019, by

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (KFSM) — Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency, TMZ Sports reports.

It’s reported that 70-year-old Flair was in the Atlanta area before the medical emergency.

The WWE Hall of Famer was rushed to the emergency room to be treated.

It’s unclear at this time what type of medical issue Flair suffered, TMZ Sports reports

In 2017, Flair was placed in a medically induced come for 11 days after his intestine ruptured, which almost led to his death.

He survived the medical scare and celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party in February.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.