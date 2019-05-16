× Martin, Hogs Power Past Texas A&M In Series Opener

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KFSM) – Arkansas has shown they can score runs in a multitude of ways during the 2019 season but in the series opener at Texas A&M, the Razorbacks took the path of least resistance.

Arkansas belted five home runs, including two by Casey Martin, as they slugged their way to a 7-3 win in College Station. The victory gives Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn his first season of 20 wins in SEC play.

Trevor Ezell started the power surge with a three-run home run in the third inning to put Arkansas on top, his eighth of the season. Texas A&M climbed back into the game in the fourth as they pushed across a pair of runs but the long ball kept the Razorbacks in front.

Martin delivered his first home run of the night to give Arkansas a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning then Matt Goodheart followed with a solo home run which just cleared the right field fence. Martin connected on his second of the night, and his team leading 14th of the season, in the ninth inning to add an insurance run.

Isaiah Campbell picked up his 10th victory of the season, tied for the most in the SEC, as he threw six innings while allowing one earned run on six hits and struck out six.

Arkansas will go for the series win on Friday and if the Razorbacks win that contest, they’ll clinch at least a share of the SEC West title and at worst the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.