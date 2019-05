Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - He's been on the job for just more than five weeks but things are starting to fall into place for new Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman.

After building Nevada into a nationally relevant program, why was now the time to leave for the Razorbacks and what exactly is his philosophy on transfers in the college? 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford went one-on-one with the new Arkansas coach.