Square 2 Square Bike Ride Coming Saturday; Church Avenue In Fayetteville To Close

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Bike riders will make the trek from downtown Fayetteville to downtown Bentonville when the annual Square 2 Square Bike Ride returns this Saturday (May 18).

The Square 2 Square is a 30-mile bike ride from the Fayetteville Square to the Bentonville Square. The ride will start between 8 and 10 a.m. in the large parking lot at Mountain Street and Church Avenue across from City Hall in Fayetteville and will ride north along the Razorback Greenway to Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville.

Finisher festivities will take place in Bentonville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Church Avenue from Spring Street to Mountain Street will close to traffic from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the ride. Drivers should also be aware that riders will travel the Frisco Trail from Church and Spring.

The parking lot at Church and Mountain, as well as parking spaces in the area on Church, will be closed from 5-11 a.m. Any cars not vacated by 5 a.m. Saturday will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Users of the Razorback Greenway can expect up to 2,000 participants, so the Greenway will be crowded. Users are urged to use caution and avoid the trails if necessary.