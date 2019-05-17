4.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Northern Oklahoma

Medford, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Earthquake Information Center has recorded a preliminary magnitude of a 4.4 earthquake north of Enid.
The seismic shake occurred at 3:33 p.m. Friday 21.3 miles north-northeast of Enid.
No damage has been reported at this time.
Reviewed M 4.5 earthquake in Grant County, Oklahoma at 15:33:16 05/17 Oklahoma local time (UTC: 20:33:16 05/17)
— OGS Earthquakes (@OKearthquakes) May 17, 2019
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M4.4 in Oklahoma 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/24MasxRXay
— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 17, 2019