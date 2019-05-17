4.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Northern Oklahoma

Medford, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Earthquake Information Center has recorded a preliminary magnitude of a 4.4 earthquake north of Enid.

The seismic shake occurred at 3:33 p.m. Friday 21.3 miles north-northeast of Enid.

No damage has been reported at this time.

Reviewed M 4.5 earthquake in Grant County, Oklahoma at 15:33:16 05/17 Oklahoma local time (UTC: 20:33:16 05/17) — OGS Earthquakes (@OKearthquakes) May 17, 2019