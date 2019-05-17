4-Year-Old Drowns At Apartment Complex Pool In Conway

CONWAY, Ark. (KFSM) — Conway Police say a 4-year-old boy drowned at a swimming pool at the Salem Park Apartments in Conway Friday (May 17) night.

Police say at this point it appears to be an accidental drowning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

