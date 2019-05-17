4-Year-Old Drowns At Apartment Complex Pool In Conway

CONWAY, Ark. (KFSM) — Conway Police say a 4-year-old boy drowned at a swimming pool at the Salem Park Apartments in Conway Friday (May 17) night.
Police say at this point it appears to be an accidental drowning.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.
Your Conway Police Department is looking into the drowning death of a 4 year old boy at a swimming pool at Salem Park Apartments. It happened Friday night. At this point it appears to be an accidental drowning. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/swpyz4riNB
— Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) May 18, 2019