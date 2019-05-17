× 6th Inning Bloop Dooms Greenwood In Title Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Greenwood weathered the early storm from the two-time defending softball state champion Sheridan and look poised to end their run.

The Lady Bulldogs led 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth but a two out, bloop single just over the second baseman’s head allowed two runs to score as the Lady Yellowjackets survived for a 4-3 win to claim their fourth straight softball title at Bogle Park.

Greenwood fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after committing two errors but rallied to tie the game in the third behind run producing hits from Paxtyn Hayes and Mariah Hamilton. The Lady Bulldogs would then take the lead in the sixth after a RBI double from Rheding Wagoner.