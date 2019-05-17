× Bentonville’s Bid For Fourth Straight Title Falls Short

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – All the pieces looked to be falling into place for Bentonville as they got a three-run double from Emily Perry to take a lead heading into the sixth inning.

But Cabot fought back.

The Lady Panthers pushed across four runs in the top of the sixth inning and then held off Bentonville 5-3 to claim the 6A softball championship at Bogle Park. The Lady Panthers were looking for a fourth straight state title in the largest classification.

Cabot’s Jaden Potter delivered the biggest blow as her single to center scored a pair of runs, including Layne Smith who just beat the throw and tag.

Bentonville starting pitcher Cailey Cochran struck out 11 and looked to be in cruise control after the first inning but Cabot caught up to her fastball in that sixth inning.