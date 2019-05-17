Child Dead After Suspected Accidental Shooting At Little Rock Apartment Complex

Little Rock police responded to a shooting at Westbridge Apartments at 2123 Labette Manor Drive around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes, a boy between the age of four and six was shot and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

At this time, it is believed that the shooting was accidental, but there have been some inconsistencies in statements received by investigators.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.