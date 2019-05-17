Child Dead After Suspected Accidental Shooting At Little Rock Apartment Complex

Posted 2:07 pm, May 17, 2019, by

Little Rock police are on the scene of a shooting. (Photo Courtesy: KATV)

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police responded to a shooting at Westbridge Apartments at 2123 Labette Manor Drive around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes, a boy between the age of four and six was shot and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

At this time, it is believed that the shooting was accidental, but there have been some inconsistencies in statements received by investigators.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.