Driver Who Police Say Intentionally Tried To Side-Swipe Another Vehicle On I-49 Arrested

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — One man has been arrested after police say he intentionally tried to side-swipe another driver on I-49 and led a deputy on a short pursuit down the interstate.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday (May 17) afternoon a deputy was driving on I-49 south when he saw a car speeding down an onramp onto the interstate. The deputy saw the suspect try to intentionally side-swipe another vehicle, but they did not collide, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy tried to pull the suspect over for reckless driving, but he led them on a short pursuit down the interstate.

The driver finally stopped on the interstate, just south of the Pleasant Grove exit.

The driver was then arrested. It's not clear at this time what charges he will face. His identity has not been released yet.